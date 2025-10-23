Kevin Federline unveils his take on Britney Spears' conservatorship

Photo: Kevin Federline admits he was in favour of Britney Spears' conservatorship

Kevin Federline has revealed rare views on the conservatorship of Britney Spears.

As per the latest report by RadarOnline.com, Federline admitted in his memoir that he was in favor of Britney being held under a conservatorship in his explosive new tell-all book, You Thought You Knew.

"I supported the decision because I believed it was the only way to stabilize her situation, and more importantly, provide a safer environment for our kids," Federline writes.

"My only concern was Preston and Jayden."

"Whatever the case, it was clear she was in no state to responsibly manage her affairs," he continued.

"She needed some form of oversight. A protective layer."

Federline also revealed he initially did not even understand what the term “conservatorship” meant.

"My lawyer had to explain it to me, and Jamie gave me his take on why it was necessary," he wrote.

"The courts had granted him control over almost every aspect of her life — career, finances, medical decisions — to act as a barrier against further harm. It didn’t take a genius to see that things weren’t going well before that happened."

He added that the “idea” behind the conservatorship was “to create some stability and ensure Britney had the structure she needed to concentrate on rebuilding her life and her relationship with our boys.”

As for how he felt about it, Federline said he was “relieved” and “truly believed it was the right move for everyone involved.”