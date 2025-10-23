Will Prince Louis inherit Prince Andrew's ‘toxicity?'

Prince Louis is warned of misfortune as he is destined to inherit the title of Duke of York.

The moniker, that usually belong to the second son of the King, has earned a reputation of an unlucky title, especially after the latest case of Prince Andrew.

Expert Michael Moran writes for Mirror: “The title of Duke of York is traditionally given to the second son of a monarch, but for one reason or another, it has been, over the centuries, a magnet for misfortune.”

“The most recent Duke of York, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has been pressured by his family into giving up most of his honours and titles and is now plain Prince Andrew,” he added.

Prince Louis is the second son of Prince William, now first in line to the throne

Expert Richard Fitzwilliams notes that many Dukes of York “have met with unfortunate ends.”

Speaking about Prince Andrew, he added: “The title has now, owing to the atrocious behaviour of the current incumbent — though he denies the charges against him — become notorious worldwide.

“No one, after the Abdication crisis, would use the title Duke of Windsor; he was too well known because of the Abdication. The crisis over Andrew is far from over, but don’t expect Louis to take it on. If it has a curse, it’s Andrew who has made it toxic,” he noted.