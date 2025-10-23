Princess Beatrice, Eugenie tackle ‘damaging headlines' with Christmas move

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are facing a tough decision ahead of Christmas.

The sisters are reportedly confused if they should spend the festivities with their defamed parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Writing for The i, Royal expert Richard Palmer notes : “The big test for Beatrice and Eugenie will come at Christmas. Do they spend it with their parents or join the rest of the family on the royal estate at Sandringham?”





He added: “After years of damaging headlines about their parents, they have already had some experience of navigating scandal. When Beatrice and Edoardo were married at Windsor in July 2020, Andrew had to be cut out of the official wedding photos.

“Last year, Beatrice spent Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham, despite Andrew announcing that he would ‘honourably withdraw’ from the event. Eugenie spent the festive period with her in-laws,” he noted.