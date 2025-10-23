Meghan Markle, Prince Harry raise voice against 'human extinction' with AI

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their voice against AI.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shed further light on the drawbacks of artificial intelligence, as the couple strives to save the human race.

Their statement reads, “We call for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence, not lifted before there is broad scientific consensus that it will be done safely and controllably, and strong public buy-in.”

Speaking further about superintelligence, the couple highlight various issues that can arise from artifical intelligence "ranging from human economic obsolescence and disempowerment, losses of freedom, civil liberties, dignity and control, to national security risks and even potential human extinction."

Harry further added in a note: "The future of AI should serve humanity, not replace it. I believe the true test of progress will be not how fast we move, but how wisely we steer. There is no second chance.”