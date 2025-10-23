 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry raise voice against 'human extinction' with AI

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speak up against depedence on artifical intelligence

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 23, 2025

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry raise voice against human extinction with AI
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry raise voice against 'human extinction' with AI

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their voice against AI.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shed further light on the drawbacks of artificial intelligence, as the couple strives to save the human race.

Advertisement

Their statement reads, “We call for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence, not lifted before there is broad scientific consensus that it will be done safely and controllably, and strong public buy-in.”

Speaking further about superintelligence, the couple highlight various issues that can arise from artifical intelligence "ranging from human economic obsolescence and disempowerment, losses of freedom, civil liberties, dignity and control, to national security risks and even potential human extinction."

Harry further added in a note: "The future of AI should serve humanity, not replace it. I believe the true test of progress will be not how fast we move, but how wisely we steer. There is no second chance.”

Advertisement
Meghan Markle targeted with false 'Yacht Girl' claims after Prince Andrew debacle
Meghan Markle targeted with false 'Yacht Girl' claims after Prince Andrew debacle
Prince Andrew to be 'summoned' in new Jeffrey Epstein investigation video
Prince Andrew to be 'summoned' in new Jeffrey Epstein investigation
Family of Prince Andrew's accuser issue a message directly to the Royal Family
Family of Prince Andrew's accuser issue a message directly to the Royal Family
British prime minister criticised for failing to move against Prince Andrew
British prime minister criticised for failing to move against Prince Andrew
Prince William promotes Fashion Week ahead of Brazil visit
Prince William promotes Fashion Week ahead of Brazil visit
Meghan Markle plans to meet Kate Middleton privately: 'Ready to forget, move forward'
Meghan Markle plans to meet Kate Middleton privately: 'Ready to forget, move forward'
Meghan Markle warned against leaving Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle warned against leaving Prince Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton's EarthShot prize drops promos for Awards Night 2025
Prince William, Kate Middleton's EarthShot prize drops promos for Awards Night 2025