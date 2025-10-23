Victoria Beckham reflects on feeling 'lost' after leaving 'Spice Girls'

Photo: Victoria Beckham recalls going through a rough patch after leaving 'Spice Girls'

Victoria Beckham recently recalled transitioning from a world-famous pop star to a full-time mom.

During the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the former Spice Girl got candid about the emotional challenges she faced after stepping away from the spotlight to focus on family life.

“I had Brooklyn, I moved to Manchester — which is where David was living and playing for Manchester United,” Victoria recalled.

The fashion designer shares four children with David Beckham, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

“He’s a big star,” Victoria continued.

“It was quite the transition for me, because I was so happy to be with David, have a baby — I felt so blessed. But I felt a bit lost, as well.”

The change in pace, from performing on global stages with her bandmates to quiet days at home, was “difficult,” she admitted.

“Going from being in the band, traveling the world, being on stage with your best friends to all of a sudden being in a flat, in Manchester, on your own, with a baby,” Victoria said adding, “It was tough.”

What made it harder, she added, was the shame she felt for struggling at a time when she thought she should’ve felt happiest.

“I felt ashamed to admit that I didn’t feel entirely fulfilled,” she confessed to host Alex Cooper.

“There was a clock in my head that was just tick, tick, tick, ticking away. I just struggled to figure out what was next,” Victoria stated before signing off from the chat.