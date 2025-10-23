Demi Lovato recalls moment she decided to ‘speak up' about her pain

Demi Lovato on her struggles: ‘I wanted to help people’

Demi Lovato opened up about her time in rehab and revealed why she chose to share her struggles publicly.

In a recent chat on Las Culturistas, the 33-year-old actress and singer revealed she wanted to be a role model for the younger generation going through a similar phase.

“I had a decision that had to be made when I had gone to treatment for the first time. I had this very public outburst when I was 18 and which I talk about in some of my documentaries, but God, there's so many,” she began.

Lovato revealed that her manager asked if she wanted to be public with what she was going through or wanted to sweep it under the rug.

It was the moment of realization, Lovato revealed, “But I was like, ‘I didn't have a role model at 13 that was speaking up about eating disorders and I need to be that role model for someone else.' It was this responsibility that I was willing to take on because I wish that I could have had that growing up.”

The Camp Rock star went on to explain, “Especially at the time when the beauty standards were, you know, very dangerous. And so I wanted to be that for other people,” she continued. “And that's kind of the catalyst for why I've been open about all of my struggles as in that moment when I made that decision, it set the tone for the rest of my life of like, you know, I wanna help people."

“And the best way that I know how is sharing my personal experience with them,” she added.