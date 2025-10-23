Victoria Beckham recalls kids 'throwing Coke cans' at her

Victoria Beckham opens up on ‘painful’ bullying, isolation

Victoria Beckham opened up about the bullying she endured as a teenager.

During a recent interview on Call Her Daddy podcast, with host Alex Cooper, the 51-year-old fashion designer candidly spoke about her emotionally painful days during her teenage years and being called "morose."

"I remember standing in the playground, literally standing on my own and kids just picking up Coke cans from puddles and throwing them at me," she recalled. "I was physically and mentally really bullied at school, and we didn't talk about mental health like we do nowadays, so I just internalized all of that."

She admitted that bullying made her "more and more shy" at the time.

The former Spice Girl recalled feeling "awkward” as a teen who "didn't fit in socially because when all the other kids after school were smoking and hanging out, I was going to dancing lessons or I was going to drama lessons."

Not just her peers but adults around her labelled with painful words, "I remember at a really early age, a family friend saying to my mom that I was morose. That's quite a tough thing to say to a kid. When I understood what that meant, that really did affect me. It made me very, very self-conscious."

Victoria also recalled going through hormonal disbalance during her teenage, and changing body.

"On top of that, when I was a teenager, I was diagnosed with having polycystic ovaries, which was just another hurdle because that can mess with your skin, it can mess with your body. I was told that I could possibly struggle to get pregnant and have children. When you're a teenager, these elements are difficult to digest," she noted.