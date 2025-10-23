 
Geo News

Demi Lovato reveals why she feels 'guilty' about sister Madison's past

The singer and actress is a proud sister of Madison De La Garza

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 23, 2025

Demi Lovato reflects on regret involving sister Madison
Demi Lovato reflects on 'regret' involving sister Madison

Demi Lovato opened up about her regret on how she handled her sister Madison's public scrutiny on her weight.

During a recent chat on the Las Culturistas podcast, the Disney alum expressed her guilt for not being there for her younger sister during a difficult time on her famous TV role on Desperate Housewives.

Advertisement

"At the time, I wish I had been a little bit more protective, to be honest. Because that role was, I think, really challenging for her at such a young age,” Lovato recalled, as during that period she was busy with her own projects like Camp Rock movies, Disney's Sonny with a Chance and her music albums. “And I had been distracted by my own stuff going on, unfortunately, and so I live with some regret in that aspect.”

It is pertinent to mention that on the ABC television series that ran from 2008 to 2012, Madison played the role of Juanita Solis, a mischievous young daughter of Gabrielle, portrayed by Eva Longoria.

"I do have a little bit of regret because I think it was a difficult role for her,” Lovato referring to the discussion made on the body and weight of Madison's body on the show.

"There was a lot of scrutiny in the show about her body and I hate that. But she’s so strong and she’s so amazing. She turned out so great and I’m so proud of her. She did incredible work on that show. She was iconic," she gushed over Madison.

Advertisement
Demi Lovato recalls moment she decided to ‘speak up' about her pain
Demi Lovato recalls moment she decided to ‘speak up' about her pain
Demi Moore admits she lost herself 'chasing success'
Demi Moore admits she lost herself 'chasing success'
Victoria Beckham reflects on feeling 'lost' after leaving 'Spice Girls'
Victoria Beckham reflects on feeling 'lost' after leaving 'Spice Girls'
Kevin Federline reveals Britney Spears' mom staging intervention
Kevin Federline reveals Britney Spears' mom staging intervention
Alec Baldwin's daughter reveals truth about upbringing: 'Lonely'
Alec Baldwin's daughter reveals truth about upbringing: 'Lonely'
Kevin Federline unveils his take on Britney Spears' conservatorship
Kevin Federline unveils his take on Britney Spears' conservatorship
Dakota Johnson recalls scary aspects of childhood in limelight
Dakota Johnson recalls scary aspects of childhood in limelight
Demi Lovato pushes back on major claim
Demi Lovato pushes back on major claim