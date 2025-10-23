Demi Lovato reveals why she feels 'guilty' about sister Madison's past

Demi Lovato reflects on 'regret' involving sister Madison

Demi Lovato opened up about her regret on how she handled her sister Madison's public scrutiny on her weight.

During a recent chat on the Las Culturistas podcast, the Disney alum expressed her guilt for not being there for her younger sister during a difficult time on her famous TV role on Desperate Housewives.

"At the time, I wish I had been a little bit more protective, to be honest. Because that role was, I think, really challenging for her at such a young age,” Lovato recalled, as during that period she was busy with her own projects like Camp Rock movies, Disney's Sonny with a Chance and her music albums. “And I had been distracted by my own stuff going on, unfortunately, and so I live with some regret in that aspect.”

It is pertinent to mention that on the ABC television series that ran from 2008 to 2012, Madison played the role of Juanita Solis, a mischievous young daughter of Gabrielle, portrayed by Eva Longoria.

"I do have a little bit of regret because I think it was a difficult role for her,” Lovato referring to the discussion made on the body and weight of Madison's body on the show.

"There was a lot of scrutiny in the show about her body and I hate that. But she’s so strong and she’s so amazing. She turned out so great and I’m so proud of her. She did incredible work on that show. She was iconic," she gushed over Madison.