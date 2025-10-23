Elon Musk's ex Grimes debuts innovative face tattoo, fans fail to notice

Grimes shows off futuristic face tattoo, commends artist’s work

Grimes has unveiled her first-ever face tattoo and fans are divided.

In a selfie shared on Wednesday, the 37-year-old musician revealed the new ink, which also appears in her latest music video for Artificial Angels released October 17.

Advertisement

The tattoo was created by cybersigilism artist Glyphomancer, who mixes ancient symbols with futuristic designs.

“I think @glyphomancer is onto something truly novel and innovative with her work, especially on face tats- there’s a true beauty, delicacy, and innovation here imo,” Grimes wrote in her caption.

The Canadian singer, born Claire Boucher, added the decision of her first-ever face tattoo took her nearly a decade to embrace. “I’ve spent like ten years emotionally working up to a face tattoo,” she shared.

Grimes previously teased the idea before in 2022, asking fans on Instagram, “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week — any thoughts?”

The musician also joked about how subtle her new tattoo is, writing, “I guess I drew on my face too much and literally no one noticed, not even my parents, not even after the video lol.”

The tattoo artist also left an encouraging comment, saying, “It looks so great on youuu,” to which Grimes replied, “@glyphomancer genius level work as always.”

The mom-of-three, who shares all her kids with ex-partner Elon Musk, wrapped up her post reflecting on tattoo culture at large. “Feel like tats are in a crazy renaissance period that’s sort of underappreciated atm.”

However, fans couldn't really notice the work of art.

“Is the tattoo in the room with us?” one person wrote in the comments, while another drew similarity to a ringworm.

"Where’s the tat" a third user commented.

"You could have the coolest face tattoo ever but you have this instead. I'm sorry but I'm so confused," someone else wrote.

"everyone’s so mean i like it," read another comment as the responses piled up.

However, not all of the comments were mean. Some expressed genuine admiration, with one saying, "That’s actually cool," while another Instagram user said, "It looks so great on youuu."