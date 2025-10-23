Meghan Markle mocked ‘she needs Harry' to survive

Advertisement

Meghan Markle is mocked over her links to Royal life.



The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry back in 2018, is told most of her business success has come from her Royal standing.

"Without the royal tag, people are not interested," Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun's Royal Exclusive podcast.

"She needs Harry. Harry obviously needs and loves her. She needs Harry because without [him], who is she? Just another person trying to flog their makeup or their food. She has to stand out from the crowd,” she added.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.