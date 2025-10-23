 
Geo News

Meghan Markle mocked ‘she needs Harry' to survive

Meghan Markle told her real success belongs to the Royals

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 23, 2025

Advertisement

Meghan Markle is mocked over her links to Royal life.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry back in 2018, is told most of her business success has come from her Royal standing.

"Without the royal tag, people are not interested," Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun's Royal Exclusive podcast.

"She needs Harry. Harry obviously needs and loves her. She needs Harry because without [him], who is she? Just another person trying to flog their makeup or their food. She has to stand out from the crowd,” she added.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Advertisement
Will Prince Louis inherit Prince Andrew's ‘toxicity?'
Will Prince Louis inherit Prince Andrew's ‘toxicity?'
King Charles stays ‘awake many nights' over Prince Andrew
King Charles stays ‘awake many nights' over Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry raise voice against 'human extinction' with AI
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry raise voice against 'human extinction' with AI
Prince Andrew water bills at Royal Lodge under scrutiny
Prince Andrew water bills at Royal Lodge under scrutiny
Prince Andrew's 'secret palace' highlighted in UK media after title surrender
Prince Andrew's 'secret palace' highlighted in UK media after title surrender
Expert reveals why Duke of York title will remain dormant after Andrew
Expert reveals why Duke of York title will remain dormant after Andrew
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Italy with hopes to shift focus from Andrew scandal
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Italy with hopes to shift focus from Andrew scandal
Meghan Markle targeted with false 'Yacht Girl' claims after Prince Andrew debacle
Meghan Markle targeted with false 'Yacht Girl' claims after Prince Andrew debacle