Demi Lovato believes in ‘responsibility' to advocate for mental health

Demi Lovato states it is her ‘responsibility' to share her struggles with public

Demi Lovato feels that she has a "responsibility" to share her troubles with her fans.

The 33-year-old pop star spent three months in rehab back in 2010, and was then diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

She then received treatment for bulimia, and now Demi has explained why she chose to be so candid about her struggles.

The singer - who once quit a tour with the Jonas Brothers after punching a back-up dancer - said on the Las Culturistas podcast: "I had a decision that had to be made when I had gone to treatment for the first time. I had this very public outburst when I was 18, which I talk about in some of my documentaries."

She continued, "In that moment, my manager at the time asked me, ‘Do you want to be public with what you're going through, or do you want to sweep it under the rug and not talk about it, which you have a right to both? You don't owe anybody anything.’"

Demi eventually decided to be open and honest about her problems, hoping that she could help people going through similar struggles.

The Heart Attack singer said, "It was this responsibility that I was willing to take on because I wish that I could have had that growing up.”

"There were older actresses that had come out and talked about having an eating disorder, but nobody that I could relate to at 13, especially at the time when the beauty standards were very, very dangerous,” she added.

"That's kind of the catalyst for why I've been open about all of my struggles, is in that moment when I made that decision, it set the tone for the rest of my life of like, I want to help people and the best way that I know how is sharing my personal experience with them,” Demi Lovato concluded.