Kim Kardashian reflects on 'toxic' marriage with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian got candid about her relationship with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

During the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star opened up about her seven-year marriage to the controversial rapper.

“I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she revealed. “I mean, I have psoriasis again."

"I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect," she added.

The mother-of-four insisted that she is particularly focused on protecting their children.

Reflecting on her decision to divorce Kanye, the Skims founder admitted that she "always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome" with the Gold Digger rapper.

"I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him]," said Kim.

Later in the episode, the TV personality also dismissed the narrative that she has the "luxury of walking away and not dealing [with him] ever again."

“That’s not my reality," said Kim. "This person — we have 4 kids together. It’s very confusing, because it’ll be all this talk on the internet of like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked [to see them]."

"But then I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids," she added. "When it’s not true and not rational, I just have to … I can’t engage all the time. It’s a divorce — not a kidnapping.”

For those unversed, Kim parted ways with Kanye in 2021 after six years of marriage. The former couple share four children—North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.