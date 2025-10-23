 
Kim Kardashian reflects on 'toxic' marriage with Kanye West

On 'The Kardashians' season 7 premiere, Kim Kardashian reflected on her marriage to Kanye West

Geo News Digital Desk
October 23, 2025

Kim Kardashian reflects on 'toxic' marriage with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian got candid about her relationship with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

During the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star opened up about her seven-year marriage to the controversial rapper.

“I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she revealed. “I mean, I have psoriasis again."

"I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect," she added.

The mother-of-four insisted that she is particularly focused on protecting their children.

Reflecting on her decision to divorce Kanye, the Skims founder admitted that she "always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome" with the Gold Digger rapper.

"I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him]," said Kim.

Later in the episode, the TV personality also dismissed the narrative that she has the "luxury of walking away and not dealing [with him] ever again."

“That’s not my reality," said Kim. "This person — we have 4 kids together. It’s very confusing, because it’ll be all this talk on the internet of like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked [to see them]."

"But then I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids," she added. "When it’s not true and not rational, I just have to … I can’t engage all the time. It’s a divorce — not a kidnapping.”

For those unversed, Kim parted ways with Kanye in 2021 after six years of marriage. The former couple share four children—North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

