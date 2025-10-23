Victoria Beckham reveals how Geri Horner left her surprised

Victoria Beckham had "no idea" Geri Horner would quit Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham had "no idea" Geri Horner had planned to quit the Spice Girls in 1998.

The 51-year-old designer shot to stardom via the chart-topping girl group in the mid-90s, and Victoria has now confessed that she was left flabbergasted by her bandmate's exit.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Victoria explained: "She just left. I was on the phone to Geri this morning about something completely different and we even laughed about it.”

"She just left and we had no idea until she just didn't turn up. We can laugh about it now but at the time we were like, 'OK,'" the fashionista further mentioned.

Ultimately, in 1999, Victoria also decided to leave the group following the birth of her son, Brooklyn.

She shared: "I met David when I was 22, I was pregnant when I was 24. I went on tour when I was pregnant. I remember being in Miami in August, it is hot.”

"I was in a PVC catsuit, I was pregnant, it was an ampitheatre. I had a bucket on the side of the stage and I had to keep running off stage, I had terrible morning sickness. I was so sick with Brooklyn,” Victoria recalled.

"I remember saying to the tour manager, I can't do it anymore and he said, you've gotta do it, there's only a 103 more shows to go. After those shows finished, I had Brooklyn," she revealed.

Despite this, Victoria admitted that she initially struggled to adjust to life as a mum, having spent years touring the world and admitted that she found her early motherhood days “tough.”

Victoria - who married David Beckham in 1999 - said: "I moved to Manchester and David is playing for Manchester United. It was quite the transition for me. I was so happy to be with David, have a baby.”

"I felt so blessed but I felt a bit lost as well. To go from travelling the world, being on stage with your best friends to all of a sudden being in a flat with a baby, it was tough," she concluded.