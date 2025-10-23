Selena Gomez shares first pictures of married life

Selena Gomez gives sweet glimpse into married life

Selena Gomez is having a blast after her marriage. This is all on display in her first photos after the wedding. These photos show the couple's casual moments.



In a series of snaps on Instagram, the pop icon, who is seen in a black blazer and white top, is giggling with her hubby. Though she did not put any caption on the post, in the comment section the music producer dropped, "number 1 pizza roll consumer in the world."

Selena's post comes after her interview, where she revealed that she used a decoy to stop paparazzi from sharing the exclusive look of her wedding gown.

"I tried to do this sneaky thing—I'm sure you can relate—but I didn't want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me," the Only Murders in the Building star said on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I keep my life as private as I can, so that dress was initially for the [first] look, and then this [lace ceremony] one was made by Ralph Lauren—they all were—but this was my favourite dress," she noted.

In addition, a source earlier told People the pair are having a mini-honeymoon right now.

"They loved their little honeymoon," the insider shared. "They celebrated for days during their wedding and were on such a high. They really enjoyed slowing down and going on a road trip to explore and relax. They drove up the Cali coast and also visited Texas."

Selena and Benny have tied the knot on Sept 27.