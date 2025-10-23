 
Palace makes 'secret' plans for Prince Archie, Lilibet amid Harry, Meghan marital troubles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly heading for divorce amid rift over UK return

Geo News Digital Desk
October 23, 2025

Buckingham palace is said to be drawing up a contingency plans for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's future in case Prince Harry and Meghan Markle split.

According to palace insiders, the plans would cover all aspects of the children's lives, including schooling, residence, custody, and travel permissions, until they turn 18.

This comes amid reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not seeing eye to eye over Harry’s desire to return to his home country and reconnect with the royal family.

Meanwhile, the palace wants to confirm that "the future of Archie and Lilibet would be pre-mapped in meticulous detail," reported Radar Online.

"Schooling, where they live, custody, and travel permissions would all be agreed upon until the age of 18. It’s about controlling the narrative and protecting the monarchy,” the insider added.

“They don’t want a messy tug-of-war over the children splashed across every newspaper.”

The insider further revealed that Harry “wants to root the kids in Britain, but he can’t until he’s assured of their protection.”

“On the Palace’s side, aides are keenly aware this push could shift public sympathy. If he’s painted as being blocked from returning home by the establishment, that narrative becomes a powerful weapon.”

Recently, singer Joss Stone fueled speculation about Harry's desire to return to the UK, revealing that he praised the country's schools and emphasized the importance of community for children's upbringing.

