Retired UK official breaks silence on Prince Andrew's sexual escapades on taxpayer visits

An ex UK official weighs in on everything Prince Andrew did during taxpayer tours

A man who once served the UK embassy’s political section reveals all the sexual escapades Prince Andrew partook in on taxpayer dime.

The revelations date back to times when the royal would be in Thailand, because he met with “escorts” and other members of “high society” during that time.

The former Duke of York is also said to have taken the sex abuse victim Virginia Giuffre alongside him on these taxpayer-funded trips.

The official in question, Ian Proud served between 2003 and 2007 and was quoted saying, “He also went on private trips to see his bits of fluff on the side, where we played a much lighter role in stewarding him through.”

“There would be all these high society Thai women wanting to hang out with a prince. They were flocking to see him, there was an incredible fascination with him.”

A similar admission has also been made by royal commentator and biographer Andrew Lownie. According to him, the former Duke also brought him along to one of these trips to Thailand.

So while speaking to Metro the retired official said, “the only question about the 40 escorts story is whether they were all escorts or were they high-class Thai girls wanting to have a bit of a cuddle with a prince, that’s my personal view.”