 
Geo News

Cate Blanchett set to receive major award amid hit career

In addition, Cate Blanchett also boasted several trophies under her belt

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 23, 2025

Cate Blanchett will get Icon Award at Camerimage
Cate Blanchett will get Icon Award at Camerimage 

Cate Blanchett is a well-known actress who has won an Academy Award two times. Now, she is set to receive honour at the Camerimage film festival.

It's the Icon Award, and it is given to those who have feats in the art of cinematography. The gala will happen in Toruń, Poland, from Nov 15 to 22.

Advertisement

The festival's director, Marek Żydowicz, said, "There are artists who simply cannot be overlooked. With their sensitivity, charisma, and exceptional craft, they create unforgettable roles and bring a unique atmosphere wherever they appear. One such figure is the two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett.”

“Cate is an extraordinary individual who treats every conversation as a singular event. It is this sensitivity and attentiveness to the world around her that make her performances unforgettable, inspiring audiences worldwide.”

To shed light on the Marvel star's career, she has starred in many critical and commercial hit projects, which include movies such as Elizabeth, I'm Not There, and Tár.

In other news, Cate has surprised many as she hosts King Charles for an interview on the podcast Unearthed.

Advertisement
Selena Gomez shares first pictures of married life
Selena Gomez shares first pictures of married life
Keira Knightley makes THIS move to protect her children
Keira Knightley makes THIS move to protect her children
Lorde hints at new music post ‘Virgin' success
Lorde hints at new music post ‘Virgin' success
Another secret 'Star Wars' movie gets axed
Another secret 'Star Wars' movie gets axed
Miley Cyrus reveals role in upcoming ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash'
Miley Cyrus reveals role in upcoming ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash'
Kristen Bell reveals how she overcame constant ‘questioning'
Kristen Bell reveals how she overcame constant ‘questioning'
Romeo Beckham confirms his reunion with Kim Turnbull after six-month breakup
Romeo Beckham confirms his reunion with Kim Turnbull after six-month breakup
Jeremy Allen White reveals ‘wonderful' time on Bruce Springsteen biopic set
Jeremy Allen White reveals ‘wonderful' time on Bruce Springsteen biopic set