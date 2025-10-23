Travis Kelce 'losing' his cool amid his, Taylor Swift's wedding preparation

Travis Kelce 'cracking up' ahead of his wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is reportedly struggling to handle the pressure of his and Taylor Swift’s wedding planning, as he lost his calm during his football match.

Radar Online reported that the 36-year-old American football tight end is feeling the pressure of his and Swift’s wedding preparations, which have started to affect his football career and other extracurricular activities.

For those unaware, on September 14 match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce dashed his helmet on the ground and screamed, "I'm sick of this s**t!" despite knowing the fact that his team was three points ahead at that point.

The insider told the outlet that the groom-to-be “is losing it and people around him are worried because of everything he has going on right now.”

"He's juggling so much with his podcast, brands, endorsements, his acting aspirations, his new Kansas City restaurant – and now football season is in full swing,” the source said.

Kelce has started to feel that he is under constant public scrutiny since he and The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on August 26 of this year, due to which he feels "claustrophobic."

"Before he can get off the field, he's getting bombarded by the media asking him questions and trying to nose into his relationship with Swift, plus he's being overloaded with pressing emails and business queries,” the source explained.

"Things have gone up a level in terms of scrutiny as he plans out the rest of his life with Taylor, and the fear is he's going to buckle under the pressure."

"There's more of an edge to him now and his temper is getting the best of him. But the fact remains the guy is cracking up," the insider noted.