Political analysts weigh in on federal cabinet's decision to ban TLP

Police personnel patrol a street following crackdown on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party activists during an anti-Israel protest in Muridke on October 13, 2025. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Political analysts and journalists have welcomed the federal cabinet’s decision to impose a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), calling it a necessary but long-delayed move to restore law and order situation.

Speaking to Geo News, the experts, however, urged the government to ensure the action is legally sustainable and consistently enforced.

Political analyst Ahmed Bilal Mehboob said that the government was legally justified in banning the TLP following the recent wave of violent protests.

“In the past, this party has engaged in similar violent acts. TLP was banned once in 2021, and given the latest incidents, the government’s justification seems valid,” he said.

He, however, noted that the final decision would rest with the courts. “Ultimately, the matter will be challenged in court, and the judiciary will make the final ruling,” he added.

Anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada termed the ban an “important decision,” saying the state had repeatedly surrendered before the group since 2017 despite its violent record.

“TLP protests have repeatedly resulted in the killing and injury of policemen, yet the state signed agreements instead of taking decisive action,” he said.

He added that the government must now move forward with a “comprehensive policy” ensuring no group is allowed to spread hate, attack civilians, police, or religious minorities. “The state must ensure that those funding and supporting such organisations are held accountable,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, anchorperson Shahzad Iqbal said the only durable solution was the consistent implementation of the law and the Constitution.

“Since TLP’s formation, we have seen repeated violations of the law with no real consequences. Despite loss of lives and property, governments kept signing agreements with them,” he said.

Iqbal added that if the government’s current decision is according to the law, it should be pursued firmly. “The matter will go to the Supreme Court, and if the court endorses it, the ban will be formally enforced,” he remarked.