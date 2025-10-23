Elizabeth Olsen makes jaw-dropping confession about skipping college graduation

Elizabeth Olsen opens up about skipping her college graduation ceremony

Elizabeth Olsen recently got candid about skipping her college graduation ceremony.

The 36-year-old American actress spoke to InStyle to promote her forthcoming movie Eternity, which will be released on November 26, 2025 under the banner of A24.

While touching on different topics during the interview, Elizabeth called to mind the time she attended New York University and revealed why she did not attend her graduation ceremony.

Taking out a purple ball cap from her carry-on bag, she said, "So, the first glaring thing is this horrible color — this NYU hat because I went to NYU.”

"I was supposed to graduate in 2011 but I started working and so I graduated in 2013. I did not attend graduation because I didn't know anyone who was graduating that year. But I really loved the Atlantic Theatre Company, where I went to school for acting,” the Godzilla star shared.

For those unaware, Elizabeth, the younger sister of Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen, started her acting career in 2011 in movies such as Martha Marcy May Marlene, Silent House, Peace, and Love & Misunderstanding.

It is pertinent to mention that the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress also worked as a child in some of television episodes in the mid-1990s but she was already famous when she was attending New York University.