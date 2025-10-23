Rob Kardashian makes surprise comeback on 'The Kardashians'

Rob Kardashian’s long absence ends with shocking comeback

Kris Kardashian's only son, Rob Kardashian, is making his return to his family's reality TV show's new season.

In the first episode of The Kardashians' season seven, premiered on Thursday, Rob along with his siblings Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian, were seen at the momager's Hidden Hills home for the last time as the house was about to be put on sale.

All my kids are here tonight,” Kris said in a confession. “My kids, my children, my grandchildren, and even Rob, which means the world to me.”

Then Khloe's confessional popped and she happily announced Rob's return to the show.

"Yes, guys. Rob is here, I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show, and trust me, we are too," she revealed.

The Khlouds founder went on to gush, "Rob is doing well, he’s alive,” she added. “The conspiracies are running wild. One of the main ones is that he lives with me, he’s in our shadows and we don’t want to have him around us. He’s not some miserable person that lives under a bridge. He’s not a Gruffalo. We’re totally fine.”

Moreover, Kourtney also expressed her love for Rob and revealed how much she missed him on the show.

"Rob and I, we’re very similar in a lot of ways. He’s super sweet. [He’s] the funniest person I know. I love having him around,” Kourtney said.

Kim also articulated her thoughts on Rob's return, saying, “I do miss him being on the show because he’s just so funny. It would be great if he would regularly be back on. That’s the goal.”

On the Kardashian clan's first reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons till 2020, Rob had made regular appearances, but he dropped out after he and ex fiance Blac Chyna started their own self titled reality show that ran for one season.