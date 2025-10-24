Moment Kate Middleton knew she was not 'fab four' with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton shows clear signs of not being able to make it platonic with Meghan Markle, says an expert.

The Princess of Wales was spotted irritated as she clenched her fist during a ‘Fab Four’ engagement at a charity event.

Kate and Meghan were accompanied by respective husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry,

Speaking about a photograph showcasing Kate’s disapproval, body language expert Judi James tells The Sun: “We knew there were four of them but they weren’t very fab together at all.

“This is pretty much the first sign that we saw that it’s not going to work.”

She explains: “Kate being Kate sitting back in her seat, very elegant, very quiet, very softly spoken, and again working at that royal pace here.

“She and William had already been working on this charity and these charities, they’d spent a lot of time on them but it was slowish, you could hear from the way that they were talking, very much in the royal way of being slow and thorough etc.

“Then the camera went over to Meghan and she went at warp speed. She presented this most amazing CV,” she notes.

“She wasn’t like most royal brides where you’re very demure and submissive etc,” she notes adding that Kate would have thought: “Oh this actually was our project but you’re a little bit taking it over.”