 
Geo News

Mary Elizabeth Winstead admits motherhood made new horror role feel too real

'Hand That Rocks the Cradle' star Mary Elizabeth Winstead opens up about filming experience

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 24, 2025

Mary Elizabeth Winstead makes shocking revelation about film Hand That Rocks the Cradle
Mary Elizabeth Winstead makes shocking revelation about film 'Hand That Rocks the Cradle'

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has discussed her experience filming the horror film Hand That Rocks the Cradle.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actress admitted that being a mom to son Laurie, 4, gave her deeper understanding of the film's horror.

Advertisement

She told the outlet, "Now, in this new era of my life as a mom, mining that part of maternal horror is endlessly fascinating, and something that I can really tap into."

"I think for every mother, you just fear literally anything bad happening to your child, anything negative," Mary added.

She went on to share, "Just the idea that somebody who you don't trust has your child with them is a terrifying thought. That was very easy to conjure up, what that would feel like."

Moreover, Mary noted that the film "has something deeper to explore, but it's also kind of a fun popcorn entertainment as well."

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays the role of a mother of two, who begins to suspect that their nanny is secretly infiltrating her family. The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is now streaming on Hulu.

Advertisement
Jeremy Renner teases his re-entry in Marvel
Jeremy Renner teases his re-entry in Marvel
Khloe Kardashian makes shocking revelation about her love life
Khloe Kardashian makes shocking revelation about her love life
David Beckham recalls Victoria breaking down in tears
David Beckham recalls Victoria breaking down in tears
Elizabeth Olsen makes jaw-dropping confession about skipping college graduation
Elizabeth Olsen makes jaw-dropping confession about skipping college graduation
Maggie Baugh's pal clears the air about behind Keith Urban romance rumours
Maggie Baugh's pal clears the air about behind Keith Urban romance rumours
Scott Cooper says Bruce Springsteen 'moved my family' into his house during LA wildfires
Scott Cooper says Bruce Springsteen 'moved my family' into his house during LA wildfires
Taylor Swift hit with serious 'copyright theft' claim
Taylor Swift hit with serious 'copyright theft' claim
'Stranger Things' season 5 finale will hit movie theatres
'Stranger Things' season 5 finale will hit movie theatres