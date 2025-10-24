Mary Elizabeth Winstead admits motherhood made new horror role feel too real

Mary Elizabeth Winstead makes shocking revelation about film 'Hand That Rocks the Cradle'

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has discussed her experience filming the horror film Hand That Rocks the Cradle.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actress admitted that being a mom to son Laurie, 4, gave her deeper understanding of the film's horror.

She told the outlet, "Now, in this new era of my life as a mom, mining that part of maternal horror is endlessly fascinating, and something that I can really tap into."

"I think for every mother, you just fear literally anything bad happening to your child, anything negative," Mary added.

She went on to share, "Just the idea that somebody who you don't trust has your child with them is a terrifying thought. That was very easy to conjure up, what that would feel like."

Moreover, Mary noted that the film "has something deeper to explore, but it's also kind of a fun popcorn entertainment as well."

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays the role of a mother of two, who begins to suspect that their nanny is secretly infiltrating her family. The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is now streaming on Hulu.