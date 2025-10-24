Buckingham palace shares glimpse from Queen Camilla's solo meeting

Queen Camilla honours Catholic sisters fighting for women's rights

Queen Camilla met with Catholic sisters from the International Union of Supervisors General (IUSG) this week without King Charles.

Buckingham Palace shared a video glimpse from the Queen's meeting via the official Instagram handle of the royal family.

Advertisement

The video showed Camilla recognising their global work in advancing female empowerment at grassroots level.

In the caption it was revealed, "The Queen has met Catholic Sisters from The International Union of Superiors General (IUSG). The Union works around the world at grassroots level to support female empowerment."

"Her Majesty recognised the importance of their efforts and thanked the Sisters for their work," the caption concluded.

This comes as Queen Camilla and King Charles attended an ecumenical service in order to mark the King becoming "Royal Confrater" of the Abbey of St. Paul.

Notably, their Majesties entered the Basilica via the Holy Door which is opened to the public every twenty-five years, during a Jubilee Year.

Earlier, Queen Camilla and King Charles, accompanied by Pope Leo, also attended a special service in the Sistine Chapel. They marked the joining hands between the Catholic Church and Church of England.