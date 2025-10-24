Kate Middleton, Prince William secret 'competitive' side exposed

Prince William, Kate Middleton are shockingly 'competitive'

Kate Middleton and Prince William may seem composed, but they are very competitive behind the scenes.

The iconic TV chef Dame Mary Berry has made some surprising revelations about the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Speaking with Saga, Berry reflected on working with Kate and William over the years.

Referring to being called "true national treasure" by William when he helped her celebrate 90th birthday earlier this year, Berry said, "I had to bite my lip, because you feel, ‘Oh, goodness gracious me!"

She added, "I was totally overcome. I thought, ‘I must hold myself together.' I mean, to see Prince William on the screen saying that I’d taught him all he knew about cooking… well!"

Notably, Berry went on to share some traits about the Prince and Princess of Wales. "I’ve done quite a few things with him and, gosh, he’s competitive. So is Catherine," she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince William and Kate Middleton never hesitate from going head-to-head.

Recently, Kensington Palace shared glimpse of the future King and Queen taking part in baking traditional potato apple cake at Long Meadow Farm in Portadown, Belfast.