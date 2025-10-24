 
Geo News

Prince Andrew ‘coat of arms' banner removed at Windsor Castle

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 24, 2025

Prince Andrew has faced yet another setback at the hands of his family.

The former Duke of York’s banner of his coat of arms has been removed from Windsor Castle.

The Sun notes: “It was raised in 2006 when Andrew was made a Knight of the Order of the Garter, a chivalric order founded in the 14th century.”

“The removal of the display usually only happens in cases of high treason or taking up arms against the Crown,” they add.

This comes as a source said: “It was removed at the most convenient moment.”

This comes as Andrew willingly gives up his Royal titles amid association to sec offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal author Omid Scobie note: "One all-too-human family complication that the King apparently has a blind spot for is the shameful burden of Prince Andrew.”

"Understandably, he cares for his brother," wrote Scobie, "so much so that a close source said that during the most heightened moments of Andrew's downfall, Charles was tearful over fears for the shamed duke's mental health,” says the expert.

