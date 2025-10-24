Meghan Markle teases new 'As Ever' range in refreshing video: Watch

Meghan Markle is teasing a new update for 'As Ever' fans.

The Duchess of Sussex, who took a hiatus in rolling out her lifestyle products, is bck with a new range of items.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the mother-of-two shared a video of herself strolling in her garden as she grabs a fruit from one of the tree. For her clip, Meghan is spotted wearing a black sleevless gown paired with a blue scarf.

"Save The Date. 28.10.25," she writes in the caption, hinting the launch of new new line.

