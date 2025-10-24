 
Meghan Markle teases new 'As Ever' range in refreshing video: Watch

Meghan Markle is sharing new update with fans of 'As Ever'

Eleen Bukhari
October 24, 2025

Meghan Markle is teasing a new update for 'As Ever' fans.

The Duchess of Sussex, who took a hiatus in rolling out her lifestyle products, is bck with a new range of items.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the mother-of-two shared a video of herself strolling in her garden as she grabs a fruit from one of the tree. For her clip, Meghan is spotted wearing a black sleevless gown paired with a blue scarf.

"Save The Date. 28.10.25," she writes in the caption, hinting the launch of new new line.

Journalist Phil Dampier, however, suggests there is no possibility for this since the Duchess is not popular across the pond.

"I think the only time he's going to come back here is on his own," he told The Sun's Royal Exclusive podcast. "I think she knows how unpopular she is here."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

