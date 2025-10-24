 
Geo News

Reese Witherspoon pens sweet tribute for son Deacon on special day

The actress is a doting mom to three children

By
Maliha Javed
|

October 24, 2025

Reese Witherspoon marks son Deacons special day
Reese Witherspoon marks son Deacon's special day

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her son Deacon's another trip around the sun!

The Good Morning actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to mark her son Deacon's 22nd birthday.

Advertisement

In the celebratory post, the proud mom penned a sweet note for her son along with Deacon snaps throughout the years.

"Happy 22 to my wonderful son @deaconphillippe!" the doting mother wrote.

Expressing her love for her young son, Reese gushed, "I love you so much, buddy," with three heart emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that Reese shares her son Deacon with her ex Ryan Phillippe.

Moreover, Reese shared her post to her Stories, again saying the sweet birthday wish, "Happy 22nd Birthday, Deacon!"

For those unversed, Reese is also mom to daughter Ava Phillppe, whom she shares with Rya,n as well as she shares son Tennesse James, 13, with her ex Jim Toth.

Talking about her life as a mother on Drew Barrymore Show, Reese said, "There's a lot of compromise ... You feel like that's what makes me wake up on a Sunday, it's not movies or my job, it's my kids. Being a mom is really great, it's a big part of my life. I would say it's the biggest part of my life."

Advertisement
Kim Kardashian says she knows where to go for her future facelift
Kim Kardashian says she knows where to go for her future facelift
‘9-1-1: Nashville' actor Isabelle Tate passes away at 23
‘9-1-1: Nashville' actor Isabelle Tate passes away at 23
'Emily in Paris' season 5 fans gloomy as major character exits show
'Emily in Paris' season 5 fans gloomy as major character exits show
Johnny Depp returns to Hollywood with next movie
Johnny Depp returns to Hollywood with next movie
Jim Parsons sets the record straight about 'Big Bang Theory reboot'
Jim Parsons sets the record straight about 'Big Bang Theory reboot'
Ashley Park excites fans with new details about 'Emily in Paris Season 5'
Ashley Park excites fans with new details about 'Emily in Paris Season 5'
Mary Elizabeth Winstead admits motherhood made new horror role feel too real
Mary Elizabeth Winstead admits motherhood made new horror role feel too real
Adam Brody gets honest about cult classic 'Jennifer's Body' video
Adam Brody gets honest about cult classic 'Jennifer's Body'