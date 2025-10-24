Ben Stiller responds to criticism after his kids' absent father remark

Ben Stiller reveals truth behind kids' heartbreaking claim

Ben Stiller is responding to the backlash he received after his kids' absent father remark.

In a recent chat on The View on Thursday, October 23, the 59-year-old actor, who recently released his new documentary on his famous parents, comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, he addressed the criticism, saying that as a parent, "you want to do better than your parents," however, sometimes one ends up doing worse.

Advertisement

Stiller said, pointing at his Apple TV+ documentary, "Having kids who are now actors also, and experiencing that, that became part of the movie too in terms of talking to them about how cyclically, generationally these things get handed down."

"You want to do better than your parents but then in some places you do better - sometimes you do worse," the Zoolander star remarked.

Stiller added, "It's that struggle we all go through."

It is pertinent to mention that Stiller shares his two kids, daughter Ella, 23, and son Quinn, 20, with his wife Christine Taylor. The pair tied the knot in 2000.

In the documentary titled Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, Stiller's kids sat down with him and candidly spoke about where he lacked as a father.

"I literally can't ever remember you being around when I was growing up," Ella said.

And his son, Quinn, shared that he felt he "came last" in his dad's life, who was busy with his career.