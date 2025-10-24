Ben Stiller reveals what keeps his marriage with Christine Taylor strong

Ben Stiller reveals secret to his and Christine Taylor’s lasting love

Ben Stiller is opening up about what’s kept his marriage to Christine Taylor strong through the years.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Severance creator shared he realised early in their relationship that Taylor was “the one.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, I’m really happy being with this person and we have fun together,’” he recalled.

“Our shared sense of humour is the key,” he said. “When you’re with somebody for many years, and you go through ups and downs, being able to laugh together and actually want to hang out together is everything.”

Stiller, 59, and Taylor, 54, met in 1999, married less than a year later, and share two children, including Ella, 22, and Quinlin, 19.

The couple separated in 2017 but reunited in 2022. Stiller previously told The New York Times that their reconciliation made him “so grateful,” adding, “You have so much more appreciation for what you have because you know you could not have it.”

Stiller has several new projects, including Apple TV+’s Severance season 3, the new comedy Focker-in-Law with Ariana Grande, and his documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, which is playing in select theaters and debuts on Apple TV+ this Friday.