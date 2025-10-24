Meghan Markle imposes strict rule on Prince Harry after 'embarrassing' moment

Prince Harry’s cheeky gesture sparks new rules from Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has imposed a “no-touch” rule on Prince Harry during public outings after being left embarrassed by his playful gesture at a recent charity event in New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honoured for their humanitarian work at the Project Healthy Minds Gala but the spotlight shifted when cameras caught Harry giving Meghan a light pat on the red carpet.

According to Radar Online, an insider revealed that the moment, which quickly went viral online, made Meghan feel uncomfortable.

"Meghan was absolutely humiliated,” they said. “She's very conscious of how every detail is picked apart, and that moment made her feel like a spectacle.”

“She told Harry afterward that there's a time and place for affection – and the red carpet isn't it. She's made it clear that public displays like that are off-limits from now on."

The source further shared that the moment took away attention from their philanthropic work. "Meghan puts a lot of effort into how they're perceived at these events," they said.

"Everything from the styling to the speeches is planned with precision. So when Harry did that, she felt it undermined all the professionalism she was trying to project.

"She doesn't want to come across as the giggling plus-one – she's trying to build her credibility as a serious figure in philanthropy and business."

The insider said the Duchess of Sussex has been telling her friends that Harry “needs to read the room," revealed a pal of Meghan.

"She doesn't want to embarrass him, but she also won't have him turning a serious occasion into tabloid fodder."