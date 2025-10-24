Buckingham Palace releases new video of King Charles' visit to the Vatican

King Charles’ team shows off a video collage

The Royal Family’s official Instagram account has just released a video showcasing clips from King Charles’ visit to the Holy See in Vatican City.

Clips of the building, the priests, the artwork, the King and Queen, all have been compiled into this video to highlight key moments from the entire trip.

There is also a caption that rounds things off and says, “It has been a particularly special visit to The Holy See, joining Pope Leo XIV to celebrate the Catholic Church’s 2025 Jubilee Year.”

Because “for the first time in many centuries, the Pope and The King prayed together in a unique ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel, and His Majesty, accompanied by The Queen, attended a further ecumenical service in the Basilica of St Paul’s Outside the Walls.”

Check it Out Below:

Prior to the visit being announced the same Instagram account offered fans a glimpse into all that is to take place.

According to it, “this week, The King and Queen will visit the Holy See on a special State Visit. Their Majesties will join His Holiness Pope Leo XIV fo celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year. Traditionally marked every 25 years, the Jubilee is an important time for the Catholic Church.

“It will recognise the ecumenical work the two churches have undertaken and reflect the Jubilee year's theme of walking together as 'Pilgrims of Hope'.”

For those unversed it also highlighted their past visit with the last Pope Francis.

“Their Majesties last visited the Holy See earlier this year, where they had a private meeting with Pope Francis, shortly before he died.”