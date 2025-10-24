'Task' finale breaks records, becomes HBO’s fastest-growing series

HBO's Task is getting people's attention!

The last episode of the Brad Ingelsby-created drama series got 4 million viewers in the U.S. in its first three days on all platforms.

As per Warner Bros. Discovery, Episode 6, which aired on Sunday, October 12, gathered more than 4 million viewers in the United States across HBO, HBO Max, and other streaming services.

Compared to the 3.1 million who watched the first episode, the large number of viewers represents a significant increase. This made Task one of the top five HBO series premieres of all time.

WBD stated that Task was the #1 title worldwide on HBO Max last week, although it did not disclose global viewership statistics.

The Task centers on an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) who leads a task squad to stop a series of brutal robberies in the Philadelphia suburbs that are being carried out by an unwary family guy (Tom Pelphrey).

HBO and HBO Max premiered the season finale of Task on October 19.