George Clooney admits son Alexander is mini version of his childhood self

George Clooney says son Alexander reminds him of his childhood

George Clooney’s 8-year-old son, Alexander, is his little replica.

On Thursday, October 23, the celebrated Hollywood actor and filmmaker attended the Jay Kelly premiere at AFI Fest 2025 in Los Angeles, where he told PEOPLE magazine that his son is his mirror image of his childhood.

Clooney, who shares Alexander with his wife Amal, said, “My son looks exactly like I looked when I was his age, so it is sort of cut and paste in a way. I show him pictures of me when I was 8 and he thinks they're pictures of him.”

He went on to admit that “it’s pretty fun” and he finds himself “very lucky” as he has the privilege to spend quality time with his children as he is ageing.

The Ocean’s Twelve star stated, "I'm 64, so you look back at everything, because the looking forward is harder. But I'm in a pretty comfortable place in life.”

“I like what I do for a living, I have great friends, I spend time with people that I love, and I've been able and lucky enough late in life to be able to spend time with my family,” Clooney noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the Academy-winning actor and Amal, a human rights lawyer, tied the knot in 2014 and became parents of Alexander and his twin sister, Ella, in 2017.