Prince Harry is begging Meghan Markle to ‘stop'

Prince Harry is currently working on getting Meghan Markle to stop and slow down when it comes to her work.

News about this has been shared by a well placed insider that is close to the Sussexes.

The source recently sat down with Star Magazine and got up close and honest when they admitted that the Duke feels his wife has an “already-full plate” as is.

“Meghan’s up until all hours, taking meetings, working every angle she can to expand her empire,” the insider was even quoted saying.

“She’s obsessed with this idea of becoming this huge mogul, but instead of focusing on one thing she’s trying to do it all. The word is she’s now planning to launch a make-up line to try and capitalize on that trend.”

“But as far as her husband is concerned, “it’s way too much,” they admitted.

Currently the only thing he’s focusing on is worry, worry over the fact that “she’s burning out and losing sight of what actually makes her happy.”

“She keeps saying all this work is for their future and for the kids, but her crazy schedule is taking so much of her time and attention, she hardly seems present for the day to day.”

But “she won’t hear it,” they said. “She’s convinced she’s finally being taken seriously in the business world and she wants to keep the momentum going.”

Before signing off the insider also added, “she has such huge ambitions but all Harry wants is to relax and enjoy the life they’ve built.”