Nicole Kidman's real thoughts about Keith Urban divorce revealed

Nicole Kidman's 'headspace' amid Keith Urban divorce revealed

Nicole Kidman is in a "good headspace" amid her divorce from Keith Urban, aside from challenges.

An insider has revealed how Kidman has been navigating the divorce after being separated privately for some time.

Kidman is in a "good headspace and has been very positive,” the mole told Us Weekly.

"The hardest part is navigating the dynamic with their daughters,"

The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, with Urban.

"The last thing Nicole wanted was a broken family," the tipster added, noting that she has "raised her daughters to be strong and is leading by example for them."

"She is pushing forward in a good way," the source added. "She isn’t necessarily trying to find her new normal throughout all of this, because they had been quietly separated for a while now."





To the Moulin Rouge star, "this next chapter feels more like a transition than a shock."

Kidman and Urban’s divorce news came as a shock to fans, as the couple have been very PDA heavy and publicly dote on each other. In May, the singer won the ACM Triple Crown Award at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards and gushed over his wife and daughters in his acceptance speech.

They also celebrated their 19th anniversary the next month. But no joint public appearances or posts came after that.

Kidman filed for divorce in late September, asking to be named the “primary residential parent” of their two daughters.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got married in June 2006.