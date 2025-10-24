Revealed: How Emma Stone got Jennifer Aniston's permission to use likeness in 'Bugonia'

Emma Stone reveals how she got Jennifer Aniston's permission to use likeness in 'Bugonia'

Emma Stone has revealed how she and director Yorgos Lanthimos got Jennifer Aniston’s permission to use her likeness in their film Bugonia.

In the film, Stone plays a pharmaceutical CEO who gets kidnapped by conspiracy theorists (Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) who believe she’s an alien intent on destroying the planet.

When Plemons and Delbis enter the character’s home to kidnap her, they wear masks of Aniston’s face, which they later burn.

The Poor Things actress revealed that Yorgos is a Friends fan and the masks were his idea.

"He's a huge Friends fan," she told People. "He really is!"

"Yorgos and I emailed her to ask permission to make sure she knew what was going to be happening, and she's amazing," the La La Land star shared. "She was like, 'Go for it. Yes,' so supportive. But I don't think she's seen it yet, so hopefully she still feels that way."

Plemons, however, wasn’t very comfortable with the masks and said it took him "a little while to come around."

"Now I can't imagine anything else," he shared. "Watching the Jennifer Aniston mask, watching her face burn in the fire in that sequence over and over and over again...."

Bugonia is currently in select theaters and will receive a wider release on October 31.