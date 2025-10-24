Kristen Bell reveals daring Halloween costume for Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell shares out of the box ides for Halloween costumes

Kristen Bell has spiked up the creativity for Halloween costumes this year.

Bell appeared on The Tonight Show and told host Jimmy Fallon her ideas for Halloween costumes for herself and husband Dax Shepard.

Advertisement

"I'm going to go as... follow it. Carrie Bradshaw-shank Redemption," the Nobody Wants This star said, revealing a crossover between Sex and the City and The Shawshank Redemption.

"So pink tutu, spiral the hair, kind of a jailbird vibe and some boots," she added.

Revealing the crossover Dax will channel, she said, "Dax is going to go as Ferrari-anna Grande."

The mix is between Italian car founder Enzo Ferrari and the pop superstar Ariana Grande.

The costume will feature Grande’s signature long ponytail and winged eyeliner (if Dax lets Kristen do that). In nod to the car pioneer, the Armchair Expert host will add a Ferrari visor to his look.

"I made him a hot glue gun wig and I put on a huge, high ponytail,” the Frozen actress shared.

"He's going to wear a Ferrari suit," Kristen shared, making Fallon laugh. "I'm going to see if he'll let me do a wing liner on him. I think he'll let me."

Fallon then interjected that he doubts Dax will wear eyeliner, to which the Kristen Bell replied, “No he will, he will. He sits through about 15 minutes of my shenanigans before he's like, 'Okay, okay, we're good. We got it'."