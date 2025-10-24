When nostalgia meets AI: The magical return of Ainak Wala Jinn

The photo shows cartoonic character of Ainak Wala Jin.— Instagram/(@reel_wind)

For every millennial who grew up in the golden age of Pakistani television, a few things light up the memory lane like Ainak Wala Jinn.

That unforgettable opening jingle and the magical words “Ainak Wala Jinn aa gaya!” instantly take you back to simpler times — when evenings meant state-run television, imagination had no limits, and television truly felt magical.

The show’s quirky yet lovable characters became household names — Nastoor Jinn, played by the Shehzad Qaiser, Zakoota Jinn, brought to life by the late Munna Lahori, the mischievous Hamoon Jadugar portrayed by Haseeb Pasha, and of course, the unforgettable Bill Batori, played by the late Nusrat Ara.

They weren’t just TV characters; they were a part of our childhood — timeless figures that continue to live in our memories.

The state broadcaster recently restored and uploaded the original series in better quality for online viewers, but what’s even more fascinating is how an independent creative duo decided to take it a step further, Javeria Rasheed and Hashim Naveed, the husband-wife team behind Reelwind — an AI-based production house that reimagined Ainak Wala Jinn for today’s generation.

Speaking to Geo Digital, Javeria shared: “We’ve been die-hard fans of the original series. When we started this project, our goal was simple — to create something that feels just as magical as it did back then. Initially, we only planned a single episode, but after the song release went viral, the love and nostalgia pushed us to make a full AI-based series.”

But reviving a cultural legend is no easy task.

“We were very cautious,” she added. “These characters live in people’s hearts. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. Every detail — from Nastoor’s famous eyebrows to Zakoota’s voice — had to feel authentic.”

The state broadcaster has also presented the iconic series digitally in better quality. The original content can be seen on the state broadcaster's official social media platforms; however, as we live in the era of AI and aim to connect with Gen Z and Alpha, Reelwind, an AI-based content production company, has created an AI-animated series on Ainak Wala Jinn.

Hashim jumped in with a grin: “Recreating Nastoor Jinn was the toughest part. Finding proper visual references was nearly impossible — his moustache, his costume, his expressions — everything had to be digitally rebuilt through AI. It was challenging but so worth it.”

While staying true to the original storyline, Javeria and Hashim added a new layer — a mother and son duo that acts as a bridge between the ’90s nostalgia and the tech-savvy Gen Z and Alpha audience.

“We wanted today’s kids to feel the same emotional connection we once did. They live in a digital world — if this story can remind them of our culture, our values, and our imagination, that’s everything,” Javeria explained.

And clearly, the idea worked.

“It’s heartwarming,” Hashim shared. “People comment that they’re watching it with their parents and even grandparents. That’s three generations bonding over one story — it’s beautiful.”

The couple also confirmed that they obtained official permission from the state broadcaster to produce the animated AI version.

“You can’t touch a classic without proper rights,” Hashim clarified. “[The state broadcaster] supported the idea, and even the original series director, Hafiz Tahir, left words of appreciation on our videos. That means the world to us.”

As strange as it sounds, AI — the same technology that often feels intimidating — is also helping us relive the warmth of our past.

Some use it to recreate lost photographs with loved ones; others, like Javeria and Hashim, use it to reawaken childhood dreams.