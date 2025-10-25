Hailey Bieber shares if she wants more kids

 
By
Syeda Waniya
|

October 25, 2025

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on future kids plan
Hailey Bieber opened up about growing the family with husband Justin Bieber.

Speaking on the In Your Dreams podcast on Friday, October 24, the Rhode founder shared that she definitely wants more kids.

After welcoming her son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024, Hailey said, "I know I want more than one."

She went on to add, "I always knew I wanted to be a mom, though. Since I was a little kid, I always envisioned myself having kids."

"You know what's funny? The older I've gotten and now that I have a kid, I think any decision anyone makes about having them or not having them is totally amazing," Hailey said.

However, Hailey admitted to the challenges of motherhood, saying that it has been "daunting" to become a mom at 27.

"I do think there were fears around it. I didn't know what to expect. Once they're here, you just figure it out day by day. And it's like every single day I'm learning about how to be a mom and what's best for my son and what's best for me as a mom," Hailey said.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2019 and become parents after five years.

