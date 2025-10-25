 
'Grey's Anatomy' star reflects on working with Ellen Pompeo

'Grey's Anatomy' actor talked about starring alongside Ellen Pompeo

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

October 25, 2025

Photo: Grey’s Anatomy star Anthony Hill shares rare insight about working with Ellen Pompeo
Photo: 'Grey’s Anatomy' star Anthony Hill shares rare insight about working with Ellen Pompeo

Grey’s Anatomy star Anthony Hill has opened up about working alongside Ellen Pompeo, who famously portrayed Meredith Grey on the hit medical drama.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Hill reflected on filming scenes opposite Pompeo, calling it both challenging and rewarding.

“To work with Ellen on the show that she’s the titular character of — and not just be passing in the hallway — but actually working on a medical case where we have differing opinions, it was fun to play,” Hill shared. 

“It was interesting.”

He described their onscreen banter as “dynamic” and “challenging,” adding that it was a moment he had long anticipated.

“That’s the kind of scene I enjoy, and to get to share the screen with Ellen is this rite of passage that I haven’t gotten to do in a medical setting yet. It’s been really enjoyable,” he said.

Hill also praised actor Scott Speedman, who plays Meredith’s love interest Nick. 

“That’s fun for me because I love them as actors and as characters,” he added. 

“You can’t beat that — that’s the best part about the show.”

