Keith Urban's secret struggle revealed by show contestant

Keith Urban praised for 'professionalism' amid Nicole Kidman divorce

Keith Urban knows how to keep personal and professional life separate, says a contestant from The Road.

As per a report by DailyMail, a participant of the reality show, named Billie Jo Jones, revealed that the country singer "pushed personal stuff" aside and focused on work amid his split from ex wife Nicole Kidman and no one knew what was going on in his personal life.

Advertisement

"You wouldn't even know that he was going through anything because he definitely pushed personal stuff aside and was business professional the entire time, which is what a true artist should be and should be doing," she said.

The contestant did not further comment on Keith's separation, but gushed over that working with the crooner was like "a dream come true."

"He is one of those people that really wants the best for you and really pushes you to be your best self," she praised.

It is pertinent to mention that Keith and Nicole parted ways earlier in September and the Babygirl actress filed for divorce on 30th of the same month, citing irreconcilable differences.

At the time of the split, a source told People that Nicole tried every move in her power to save her marriage but Keith seemed to have "moved on" and she was "hurt" by the crooner's changed behavior.

"Keith has not been honest," the insider revealed to the outlet. "She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on."