George Clooney opens up about 'hard' truths of getting older

George Clooney shares honest take on growing old

George Clooney has become more reflective with age.

On Thursday, October 23, at the AFI Fest premiere of his new movie Jay Kelly, the actor and filmmaker, who turned 64 this year, candidly spoke about aging and changing behavior.

"I'm 64, so you look back at everything,” the Ocean's Eleven actor said.

Explaining the reason behind this shift, he noted, "Because the looking forward is harder.”

The Oscar-winning actor previously shared a similar sentiment about aging, noting that he is not very excited about it.

"My parents are dealing with all the things you deal with with age. They’re not thrilled about it, as you can imagine," George told Esquire on October 6.

"None of us are, I guess. I’m not thrilled with being 64," he added.

He also added at the time that to keep himself healthy and active, bikes once every summer up to Mount Bisbino in Como, Italy.

"Just to make sure I'm not too old," he shared.

It is pertinent to mention that George is father to 8-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, whom he shares with wife Amal Clooney.