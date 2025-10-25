Khloe Kardashian posts cute snaps of her kids True, Tatum

Khloe Kardashian shares cute snaps of True, Tatum

Khloe Kardashian has spent some quality time with her family in October.

On Friday, October 25, the reality star took to her Instagram account and shared some heartwarming insights into her life.

In the candid post the Khlouds founder shared a series of snaps as she rounded up her past month.

Along with glimpses into her work life, the doting mom also shared some cute snaps of her kids, three-year-old Tatum and seven-year-old True, whom she shares with ex husband Tristan Thompson.

In one snap the sibling duo can be seen posing together while beaming smiles at each other, apparently sitting across a dining table.

Tatum donned a blue button down shirt, while True wore a blue T-shirt in the snap.

In another snap, True can be seen dressed up as a cow girl wearing a black shirt with Cow-girl written on it. She also wore a hat to complete her look.

More snaps showed Tatum hugging his soft toys in a car, True laid on a sofa with Khloud popcorn bags, and their family cat also made appearances in the carousel a few times.

"October," Khloe captioned the post, along with a heart emoji.