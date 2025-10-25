Princess Charlotte, Louis' future broken down as spares to George

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis’ future as spares comes to light

The Royal Family’s former butler has just broken down what he believes the future would look like for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The ex-staffer, Grant Harold who served then-Prince Charles from 2004 to 2011, spoke about all this with an online study platform called Study Dog.

In his view, there may be private incomes in the pipeline, with full time jobs as the main source for the two.

In Mr Harrold’s view, “I think they could pursue a career outside of being a full-time working royal. I think that's something that their father and mother will support.”

“I think the days of the royals having to be royals and do what other royals do will be gone,” he also said at one point.

Hence “I think if Charlotte turns around to her dad and says, ‘Do you know what, I really want to become an architect.’ I think he would be welcoming of that.”

Will Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis Lose Their Titles?

Following Prince Andrew’s decision to no longer use his royal titles and honours in public there have been many questions regarding the future of many such close relatives and senior members of the Firm.

Even the Daily Beasts’ Tom Skyes had a chat with the Daily Mail recently and said, “As King, William would immediately strip Prince Andrew of his title. But might also consider removing the titles from a number of others.”

“He is looking at the whole family and wondering if it should be streamlined and if so how. But currently there are no decisions beyond one: Andrew is almost certainly going. The question of potentially trimming others is still in its early stages of discussion though.”