King Charles' finally gets serious about Prince Andrew's housing

King Charles finally starts to look deeply at Prince Andrew’s housing

There are a number of places up for consideration that King Charles is comparing for Prince Andrew, reports suggest.

News about this has been shared by journalist and royal biographer Andrew Lownie, during his interview with The Daily Mail.

According his findings, there is one top contender in place for Prince Andrew’ relocation from Royal Lodge, and it features a 673- mile journey, even from the area of Scotland.

It is pertinent to mention however that Sarah Ferguson is not being considered for this move.

In light of this Mr Lownie said, “the ex-duchess has shown a remarkable capacity for loyalty to her ghastly ex-husband over the years but if – as is increasingly expected – Andrew is forced to give up his lease on the Royal Lodge at Windsor – the 30-room pile where the divorced couple live in separate wings to this day – I doubt she will be quite so keen to co-habit.”

“And certainly not if – as the Mail on Sunday suggested at the weekend – the prince is persuaded to relocate to the Castle of Mey, the late Queen Mother's 16th-century fastness in the far north of Scotland.”

For reference, “the nearest village of any size is six miles away and John o' Groats, which consists of little more than drab council housing, a sports park and a shop.”

Not to mention the village where this is located, John O’Groats is inhabited by 300 people give or take. According to Express UK, Windsor boasts almost 31,560.

In lieu of that, “…it’s more likely that Air Miles Andy would end up somewhere like Abu Dhabi, where he has a standing offer of the use of a salubrious palace courtesy of the ruling house of Nahyan. It’s also a place where he could rely on being able to book one of those massages that he’s become so fond of over the years.”

For those unversed, Prince Andrew relinquished his titles and honours just last week, after Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir release.

The memoir in question not only led to the Duke of York title being unusable, but also included his other honours like his title of, the Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh; his Knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO); his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Prince Andrew’s Statement In Full:

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Calls to Remove Prince Andrew’s Titles Permanently:

There are also calls to have a more permanent solution, and those championing this include SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn.

According to a report by The Guardian Flynn feels, “if the Westminster parties remain stubbornly slow in removing Prince Andrew’s titles, the SNP will do all we can to force them to act.”

“Prince Andrew’s titles can only be removed by an act of parliament. Therefore this SNP motion is a way to pile pressure on the UK Labour government to bring forward that legislation immediately.”

“The only real question is what Keir Starmer’s government is waiting for. The public knows this is the right thing to do, and even more importantly the victims at the heart of the Epstein scandal know that it’s the right thing to do. It needs to be done without any further excuses and any further delay.”