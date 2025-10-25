Jessica Simpson's 'overcorrected' transformation sends fans into frenzy

Jessica Simpson's drastic transformation comes to light

Jessica Simpson’s mid-face fillers have changed the dynamics of her face.

The 45-year-old American singer and actress walked on many recent carpets, where fans noticed the significant change in her features, as her cheeks looked fuller and higher while her forehead was line-free.

A top-notch plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a Beverly Hills triple-board-certified plastic surgeon, conversed with Radar Online and revealed what Simpson should have done to look younger.

Hovsepian, who has not yet treated the Duke of Hazzard star, said, "Jessica’s upper-cheek area appears prominently contoured and elevated, a look typically associated with mid-face filler or volume restoration.”

"When slightly overcorrected, this can make expressions appear firmer or less dynamic,” he added of her smile, which now somewhat look frozen and strained.

"Her overall skin looks highly refined – likely the result of resurfacing or booster treatments that enhance texture but can magnify the appearance of recent filler volume under bright lighting," the doctor said.

It is pertinent to mention that the MTV Video Music Awards in September this year was the last time Jessica Simpson walked the red carpet and caught fans’ attention because of her appearance.