Drew Barrymore opens up about going to rehab at 14

Drew Barrymore drops bombshell about her rehab experience

Drew Barrymore is reminiscing about entering a rehabilitation facility at the age of 14.

On the Friday, October 24 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 50-year-old American actress hosted Mae Martin, who co-wrote, created, and also acts in a Netflix mystery series titled Wayward, which centres around a local police officer who investigates a local school in a small town to find out about troubled teens.

The incidents that happened in Martin’s real life influenced him to write the show, as when he was teenager, a childhood pal of him had to stay in a similar facility for two years during their teen years.

Following the 38-year-old Canadian comedian and actor’s reflection on his friend’s experience, Barrymore opened up about her own time in rehab.

She revealed, "I also was someone who got taken away and put in a place for two years.”

Martin responded with shock, "I did not know that. I mean, I knew that you were a wayward teen, as was I. I was in rehab and stuff, but I didn't know that you were at one of those places.”

Barrymore went on to praise the show, as it is showing the troubled teen industry through intricate storytelling.

The Ever After star explained, "I had a lot of lightness in my experience in the institution. It's a lot of what this show is. I know that sounds wild, but it was like encouragement to say your truth, to be brave, to find humor and heroism in your journey. And it's the best thing that ever happened to me, honestly.”

“And I hold a lot of that sacrosanct. But it wasn't easy. It was hard as hell,” Drew Barrymore noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Wayward was released on September 25, 2025 on Netflix.