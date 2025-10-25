Taylor Swift's friendship hits a wall as ex drama erupts

Taylor Swift’s take on Zoe Kravitz as she dates her ex boyfriend

It seems Zoe Kravitz’s relationship with Harry Styles seems to have rubbing Taylor Swift the wrong way.

Insight into this has been shared by a well placed source that just sat down with Closer magazine.

According to the insider, while there are no qualms on either side about Zoe dating Styles, the possibility that she will bring a ‘plus one’, i.e. Harry Styles

“Zoe is super chill, she grew up in Hollywood with a rock star dad so the fact that Harry and Taylor dated doesn’t really faze her and it doesn’t seem to have crossed her mind that it might be uncomfortable for Taylor and Travis.”

“Zoe's falling hard for Harry and she's very close to Taylor, so if it were up to her they’d all be double dating, but there's no way that will fly with Taylor or Travis. Taylor swears up and down that she doesn't mind that Zoe is dating Harry, but she’s also not going to put herself, or Travis, in an uncomfortable position.”

“It’s not like there’s bad blood between Taylor and Harry, they’re actually on friendly terms and have been for a while, but still, there’s history there. Everyone knows Taylor was obsessed with him and was left feeling pretty rejected, so seeing him with someone she considers a close friend has got to be more than a little strange.”

“It’s pretty natural that things between her and Zoe would get a little complicated.”

“Taylor’s fine seeing Harry at industry things but she isn’t interested in having him as a part of her tight-knit social circle so it's hard to imagine this won't create distance between her and Zoe.”