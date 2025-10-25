Dolly Parton makes shocking confession amid health fears

Dolly Parton drops emotional statement amid health concerns

Dolly Parton has made a cryptic comment amid her health concerns.

After recently sparking health concerns by cancelling her Las Vegas show in September 2025, Parton shared a cryptic message on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, October 24, 2025, the iconic singer posted a video clip of her hit 2011 track, The Sacrifice.

The track part of her 43rd studio album, Better Day, was shared alongside a message in caption.

Parton wrote, "Grindstones and rhinestones have made up my life."

Admitting further, "But I’ve shined like a diamond through sacrifice."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love.

One user wrote, "Love to see you and you to listen to your music."

Another added, "We love you Dolly. You have created the best music. You have the best heart as well. So loved by all."

The third comment read, "how not to love her songs? she's such an amazing storyteller."

This comes as an insider recently updated on the health of Dolly Parton. The source told Radar Online, "The good news is she will recover."

"The worry, of course, is that if she doesn't slow down and start taking care of her health, she'll end up with something worse," they added.